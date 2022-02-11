Atom Investors LP Makes New $203,000 Investment in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Team at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 430.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Team by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Team by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Team by 30.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $217.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

