Atom Investors LP Sells 4,264 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

T stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

