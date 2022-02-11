Atom Investors LP Sells 9,529 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. Vuzix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

