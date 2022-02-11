Atom Investors LP Takes $31,000 Position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV opened at $0.38 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Gold Standard Ventures Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.