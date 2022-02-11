Atom Investors LP Trims Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,733 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 61,984 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 310.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 454,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

