Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $20.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.17.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
