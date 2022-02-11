Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $20.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 198,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 81,524 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

