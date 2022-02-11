Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.75 to C$7.60. The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.44. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 275,895 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACB. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $895.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

