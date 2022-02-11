Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 6,642,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)
