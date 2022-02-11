Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s previous close.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Avalara stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. 35,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,643. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,445 shares of company stock worth $6,540,959. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 127,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,853,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

