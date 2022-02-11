Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

