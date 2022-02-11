Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Avantor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

