Avaya Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avaya in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Avaya’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVYA. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE AVYA opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.