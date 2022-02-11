Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.14 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.720-$2.880 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

