Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Avaya updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.720-$2.880 EPS.
Shares of AVYA stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $34.06.
In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
