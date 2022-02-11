Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Avaya updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.720-$2.880 EPS.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

