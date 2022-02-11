Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.04.
About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE)
