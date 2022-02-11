AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 147,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

