Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 480.50 ($6.50).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 445.50 ($6.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 447 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,153.71). Also, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($213,116.97).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

