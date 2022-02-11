AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($33.33) to €29.50 ($33.91) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. AXA has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

