Axa S.A. Acquires 1,200 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.22% of AutoNation worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $105.83 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

