Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.47% of Itron worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.66 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

