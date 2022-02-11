Axa S.A. Invests $19.07 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,072,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of Robert Half International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 63,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 539.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 104,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 88,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of RHI opened at $122.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

