Axa S.A. Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,969,000 after acquiring an additional 237,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

