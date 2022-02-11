Axa S.A. Sells 2,216 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

ATO opened at $105.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $109.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

