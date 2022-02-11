Axa S.A. Sells 6,400 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $306.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $289.23 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

