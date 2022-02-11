Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St Sells 3,000 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS opened at $71.25 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,961 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.