Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $77.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

