Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Stake Raised by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.18% of Azure Power Global worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $15.53 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

