B. Riley Comments on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Greenidge Generation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $6,168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the fourth quarter valued at $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,856,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the period.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.