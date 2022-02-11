B. Riley Comments on Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.08 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

