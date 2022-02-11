Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 352 ($4.76) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

BAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 350.20 ($4.74).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 306.60 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.25). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

In other news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($129,006.09).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

