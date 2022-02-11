Badger Meter, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by 35.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,006. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

