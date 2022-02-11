Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by 35.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Badger Meter stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. 10,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,006. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

