Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLDP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.35.

BLDP opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,222,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

