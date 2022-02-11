Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 126,095 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,028 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,095 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of International Bancshares worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 63,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

