Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092,243 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Welbilt worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $61,586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,918,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

