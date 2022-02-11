Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $20.23 Million in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 402,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

