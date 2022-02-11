Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 109,608 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $222.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $127.13 and a 1-year high of $232.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

