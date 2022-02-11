Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 192,603 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AMN opened at $103.75 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.