Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Hexcel worth $21,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hexcel by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of HXL opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

