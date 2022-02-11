Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 134,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,190,892 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.79.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.46.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
