Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 134,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,190,892 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815,913 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

