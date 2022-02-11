Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 4,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 245,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $943.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $386.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

