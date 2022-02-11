Bank of America Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $100.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

