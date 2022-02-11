Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Update

Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Bannix Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,121. Bannix Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bannix Acquisition Corp. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

