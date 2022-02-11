Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 3%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 50,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 128,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$73.50 million and a P/E ratio of -19.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

In related news, Director Tara Christie purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,507,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,821,990.52.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

