Barclays Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $75.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $130.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $61.64 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $595,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,965 shares of company stock worth $9,151,497 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.