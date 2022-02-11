Barclays Increases DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $88.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.