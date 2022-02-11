Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.61 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $347.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

