Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Seres Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 133,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

