Barclays PLC Buys 1,540 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 41.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $606.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

