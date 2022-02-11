Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 214.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.